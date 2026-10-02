PM Shehbaz condoles Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi over sister’s death

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and expressed condolences over the death of his sister.

The prime minister conveyed his deep sorrow over the bereavement and prayed for the departed soul.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give the bereaved family patience and strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for sharing his grief and extending condolences during the difficult time.