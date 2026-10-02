Saleem Mukati elected PCDMA Chairman for 2026-28 Term

KARACHI – Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants’ Association (PCDMA) got new leadership for 2026-28 term, with Muhammad Saleem Mukati elected as chairman, alongside Shahid Bashir as senior vice chairman and Muhammad Aamir Bhatti as vice chairman.

The new leadership was formally announced during the association’s annual general meeting by Arif Jawed Khawaja, convener of the Election Commission, marking the completion of the election process for the association’s key office-bearer positions.

Mukati, Bashir and Bhatti were elected unopposed, after the association received only one nomination for each of the three top positions. Their unopposed election reflects a clear consensus within the association’s membership over the new leadership team.

The PCDMA had opened nominations for 20 Executive Committee seats as part of the election process for the 2026-28 term.

The association also strengthened representation of women in its leadership structure, with Eram Shahid and Aisha Farid Ahmed elected unopposed to the two reserved women’s seats. Both were declared successful after two nominations were received against the two available positions.

The new office-bearers will lead the PCDMA during the 2026-28 term, with the association’s latest election marking the formal transition to its new leadership.