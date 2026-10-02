Man booked for allegedly raping goat in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – Police have registered a case in Bahawalpur after a resident alleged that a man sexually abused his goat.

The complainant, a resident of Chak No. 122 DB, told police that he kept goats and had entrusted them to a man identified in the FIR as Abid Ali, a resident of Chak No. 120 DB, for grazing. The FIR of the incident was uploaded on X by a page Kissan Pakistan.

According to the FIR, the complainant said he saw a video circulating on social media on October 1, 2026, which he alleged showed the accused committing an unnatural act with his goat.

The complainant said he showed the video to two witnesses before confronting the accused about it. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly admitted to the act and sought forgiveness in the presence of the witnesses.

بہاولپور میں بکری کے ساتھ مبینہ بدفعلی کا افسوسناک واقعہ۔

انسان اخلاقی طور پر کہاں تک گر سکتا ہے؟ ایسے واقعات معاشرے کے لیے لمحۂ فکریہ ہیں۔ تصویر شیئر کرنے پر ایکس صارفین سے معذرت۔ مقصد صرف واقعے کی نشاندہی اور مذمت ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/c0OBj2uNyE — Kissan Pakistan (@kissan_pakistan) October 2, 2026

The complainant further alleged that an attempt was made to apprehend the accused, but he fled from the scene.

The FIR stated that subsequent inquiries indicated that the alleged incident had taken place on September 30, 2026, at around 3pm or 4pm in the area of Chak No. 120 DB.

Police recorded the complainant’s application and said a prima facie offence under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code was made out.

A formal case was subsequently registered and the matter was handed over to a police investigation officer for further investigation.