Nazish Jahangir opens up about her future life partner

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir has opened up about the qualities she hopes to find in her future life partner, saying she did not have many specific demands when it comes to choosing a husband.

During a recent interview, the actress was asked what kind of man she was looking for.

Jahangir said she simply wanted someone who was similar to her. She described a relationship where the couple could spend their lives laughing and enjoying themselves while also having occasional disagreements.

The actress was also asked whether she would accept a man whose heart had previously been broken.

She responded positively, saying she would be happy to be the person who helped him heal. Jahangir said she would like her future partner to feel that she was the woman who played a role in bringing his broken heart back together.

In the same interview, Jahangir also spoke about her relationship with her stepmother and challenged the perception that all stepmothers are bad.

She said her father remarried after her mother’s death and described her stepmother as a caring person who looks after the family and takes care of her father.