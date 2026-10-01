Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani spark pregnancy speculations after birthday post

KARACHI – Popular Pakistani showbiz couple Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have once again attracted attention on social media, with speculation circulating about the possible arrival of their first child.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani developed a friendship while working together and tied the knot at a grand ceremony in February 2025. Since their marriage, the couple has continued to remain a subject of interest among fans.

Over the past few months, social media users have also speculated about Mawra’s possible pregnancy, particularly while she was appearing in the drama “Winter Love”.

The latest speculation began after Mawra shared several pictures on social media on the occasion of her birthday. Soon after, some fans began discussing whether the actress and Ameer Gilani were expecting their first child.

The rumours gained further attention after Mawra shared a picture of a cake that addressed her as the “sweetest mama”. However, the actress later deleted the picture from social media.

The removal of the cake picture prompted further comments from social media users. Some claimed that the couple might be trying to keep the news private, while others commented on their personal matters.

However, neither Mawra Hocane nor Ameer Gilani has officially announced or confirmed that they are expecting their first child.