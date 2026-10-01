Mobile phones of 59 women stolen after being lured to Karachi farmhouse over jobs

KARACHI – Police in Karachi have arrested two suspects after 59 girls were allegedly taken to a farmhouse in Gadap on the pretext of jobs and paid participation in an event, where their mobile phones were reportedly taken and one suspect fled with them.

According to police, the girls were invited to the farmhouse after being offered interviews and employment for a 25-day event in Bahria Town. They were allegedly told that prominent builders would attend the event and that participants would be paid Rs2,000 per day. The programme was said to run from 7pm to 10pm.

According to the FIR, one of the affected girls said she was contacted to participate in the event and was later informed by a man identified as Sahil Salman that she had been selected. She was subsequently added to a group along with other selected participants.

کراچی فارم ہاؤس واقعہ

🚨 کراچی کے ایک فارم ہاؤس میں مبینہ طور پر جاب ٹریننگ کے لیے آنے والی تقریباً 150 لڑکیوں سے موبائل فون جمع کروا کر فرار ہونے کا واقعہ سامنے آیا ہے۔

متاثرہ لڑکیوں کے مطابق آرگنائزر سلمان نے ویڈیو بنانے سے منع کرتے ہوئے سب کے موبائل فون جمع کروائے اور بعد ازاں… pic.twitter.com/5k8ReHH7oI — ali asghar bhatti (@asgharbic) September 30, 2026

The girls were taken by bus to a farmhouse in the Gadap area. Upon arrival, coordinators allegedly collected their mobile phones, placing labels on the devices before making the girls sit in a line. Some girls were also asked to hand over their purses and original identity cards, according to the FIR.

The FIR stated that shortly afterwards, a female coordinator informed the girls that Sahil Salman had allegedly placed their mobile phones in a bag and fled the farmhouse on a motorcycle.

The girls then contacted police. Police said they arrested Waqas, who had booked the farmhouse, along with a female coordinator. A search is underway to arrest Sahil Salman, who is allegedly accused of fleeing with the phones.

A case has been registered under sections 34, 379 and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police said further investigation into the incident and the alleged roles of the suspects is underway.