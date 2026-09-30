Petrol Price gets 0.14-Paisa Cut as Diesel falls below Rs401 for Oct 1

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fuel market is heading into October with no sky high fuel prices as the government announced fresh cut in petrol and high-speed diesel rates, though the relief for petrol users remains extremely limited.

Diesel price has been slashed by Rs1.89 per litre, while petrol has become cheaper by just 14 paisas per litre under the latest revision. The new prices will take effect from October 1 following a review by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the federal government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.

New Petrol and Diesel Prices

The price of high-speed diesel has fallen from Rs402.24 to Rs400.35 per litre, giving diesel consumers a reduction of Rs1.89. Petrol, meanwhile, has slipped from Rs387.54 to Rs387.40 per litre, translating into a reduction of only 14 paisas per litre.