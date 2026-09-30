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Petrol Price gets 0.14-Paisa Cut as Diesel falls below Rs401 for Oct 1

By Staff Reporter
10:44 pm | Sep 30, 2026
Petrol Levy Cut By Rs9 24 While Diesel Levy Goes Up In Fresh Fuel Price Shake Up

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fuel market is heading into October with no sky high fuel prices as the government announced fresh cut in petrol and high-speed diesel rates, though the relief for petrol users remains extremely limited.

Diesel price has been slashed by Rs1.89 per litre, while petrol has become cheaper by just 14 paisas per litre under the latest revision. The new prices will take effect from October 1 following a review by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the federal government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.

New Petrol and Diesel Prices

The price of high-speed diesel has fallen from Rs402.24 to Rs400.35 per litre, giving diesel consumers a reduction of Rs1.89. Petrol, meanwhile, has slipped from Rs387.54 to Rs387.40 per litre, translating into a reduction of only 14 paisas per litre.

Petroleum Division said the latest price movement was necessitated by developments in the international market.The revision takes into account changes in Platts rates, premiums, incidental costs and other global factors, which influence petroleum prices under the government’s pricing mechanism.

The newly approved rates are ex-depot prices and will remain applicable from October 1, 2026, marking the latest monthly adjustment in Pakistan’s fuel prices.

Staff Reporter

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