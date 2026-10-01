Pakistan says 22 terrorists killed in airstrikes on Afghanistan hideouts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said that 22 terrorists were killed in aerial strikes targeting terrorist hideouts and safe havens at two locations in Afghanistan as part of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq.

In an official statement released on X, the Ministry of Information said the strikes targeted camps and hideouts associated with Fitna al Khwarij, Fitna al Hindustan and their affiliates.

The ministry said the operation was conducted on the basis of credible intelligence, with targets selected and struck with precision. It said the initial reports indicated the killing of 22 terrorists.

“Large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these hideouts was also destroyed,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, maximum precautions were taken during the strikes to prevent collateral damage.

The ministry said Pakistan’s actions were aimed at terrorist hubs and maintained that the country’s foremost priority remained the safety and security of its citizens.

“It is a matter of grave concern that Afghanistan continues to remain a hub of terrorism,” the statement said, adding that Pakistan considered the threat to the country to be emanating from Afghanistan.

The ministry said Pakistan had consistently worked for peace and stability in the region but would continue taking action against terrorist networks and their supporters.

It said the counterterrorism campaign under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, being conducted under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” by Pakistan’s security forces and law-enforcement agencies, would continue “at full pace” against what it described as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism.