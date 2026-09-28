Agha Mustafa speaks out over delayed payment in Pakistani drama industry

KARACHI – Pakistani drama actor Agha Mustafa has spoken out about delayed payments in the entertainment industry, saying actors are often not paid on time for their work.

In a recently shared video on social media, the actor said one of the biggest problems in the industry was the delay in paying actors their dues.

Without naming the drama, Agha Mustafa said one of his projects ended in June, but he had still not received his payment by September. He added that he had also not received a clear response regarding when he would be paid.

The actor said the issue was not limited to him and claimed that many people in the industry faced similar problems. He suggested that payments were made more promptly to established stars.

Agha Mustafa also spoke about the financial responsibilities he faces while living in Karachi away from his family in Islamabad. He said he has to cover expenses including rent and electricity bills and questioned why he could not receive his professional payments on time.

He further alleged that when he raises his voice about unpaid dues, he is portrayed within the industry as someone who creates problems and could face difficulties in getting future work.