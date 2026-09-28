Luxury vehicle seen running over motorcyclist in Rawalpindi Murree Road video

RAWALPINDI – A video circulating widely on social media shows a luxury vehicle apparently running over a motorcyclist on Murree Road in Rawalpindi.

The footage shows a person clinging on the bonnet and front windscreen of the vehicle, while a motorcycle appears to be trapped near the vehicle’s front wheel and dragged along the road. Sparks can also be seen coming from the motorcycle as it repeatedly strikes the road surface.

The front and rear sections of the vehicle also appear to have been damaged, possibly as a result of an accident. However, the full circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established.

Reports said police have not yet received a formal report confirming when the incident occurred or identifying the motorcyclist involved.

City Traffic Police officials said efforts were underway to identify the vehicle and the motorcyclist. Further details will be shared once the facts of the incident are established.