Pia Limits Cabin Crew To One Cigarette Pack During Flight Duty

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has imposed a new restriction on cabin crew carrying cigarettes during flight duty and warned of strict action for violations.

According to a circular issued by PIA, cabin crew members will be allowed to carry only one pack of cigarettes while performing flight duties.

The circular states that each crew member may carry a maximum of 20 cigarettes during travel. Strict action will be taken against cabin crew members found carrying more than one pack or 20 cigarettes.

According to the PIA notice, violators may face suspension and could also be removed from flying duties.

The management has directed that cabin crew members be briefed about the new restriction before flights and instructed staff to ensure full compliance with the directive.

Sources said five cabin crew members travelling on a flight from Multan to Jeddah were recently found carrying a large number of cigarette packs. The PIA Human Resources department is currently investigating the matter involving the five crew members.