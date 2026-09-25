Pakistan’s weekly inflation rises 0.99pc in third week of September

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s inflationary trend continued in the third week of September 2026, with weekly inflation rising by 0.99%, while the year-on-year inflation rate increased from 10.64% to 11.92%, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The latest figures showed that prices of 20 essential commodities increased, while 10 items became cheaper and prices of 21 commodities remained unchanged during the week.

Electricity recorded the highest increase among major items, with its price rising by 18.76%. The price of tomatoes increased by 13.45%, while potatoes became 8.33% more expensive. Other increases included garlic by 1.57%, LPG by 1.55%, eggs by 2.02%, chicken by 0.72%, lentils (masoor) by 0.75%, lentils (gram) by 0.34%, washing soap by 0.59%, mutton by 0.31%, beef by 0.30%, milk by 0.14%, yogurt by 0.27%, and flour by 0.11%.

Meanwhile, prices of several essential items declined during the week. Onion prices fell by 2.42%, bananas by 5.66%, potatoes by 8.33%, and tomatoes by 13.45% according to the reported figures. The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel declined by 0.34% and 1.57%, respectively. Other decreases were recorded in sugar, mustard oil, jaggery and powdered salt.

The PBS data also showed differences in annual inflation across income groups. For households earning up to Rs17,732 per month, inflation rose by 0.85% during the week to reach 9.69% year-on-year.

For the income group earning Rs17,733 to Rs22,888 per month, inflation increased by 1.28% to 11.37% year-on-year.

For those earning Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 per month, inflation increased by 0.81% to 9.85%.

For households with monthly incomes between Rs29,518 and Rs44,175, inflation rose by 0.62% to 10.20% year-on-year.

The highest annual inflation rate was recorded for households earning more than Rs44,176 per month, where inflation increased by 0.85% to 12.31%.