Pakistan axes Petrol, Diesel Prices for third day in a row

ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary Pakistanis little relief as the federal government axed petrol and high-speed diesel prices for the third consecutive day, bringing fresh reductions amid tweaks in global markets.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has finalized the revised petroleum prices for September 25, with both major fuel products becoming cheaper. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs2.63 per litre, taking it down to Rs412.12 per litre.

The government has also lowered the price of petrol by 84 paisas per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs389.28 per litre. The revised prices will come into force from 12am on September 25.

In global market, crude prices jumped more than 4% in US afternoon trading after a fresh military escalation involving Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces. Brent crude futures surged 4.7% to $107.95 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 4.8% to $96.56 a barrel.