Pakistan receives second Qatari LNG cargo amid energy supply constraints

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received its second LNG shipment from Qatar this month, with the vessel “Shandong Redwood” arriving at the PGPL terminal on Wednesday morning under the country’s long-term LNG supply arrangement with Qatar.

The cargo was purchased at a price linked to 13.37 per cent of Brent, according to the information provided. The shipment follows another Qatari LNG cargo that reached Pakistan earlier this month.

The first September shipment was delivered on September 10, when the LNG carrier _Al-Marrouna_ docked at the Engro terminal with approximately 81,936 metric tonnes of LNG from Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility.

For both shipments, Pakistani authorities engaged with Iranian officials to facilitate the vessels’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest arrival comes as Pakistan’s power sector continues to face gas supply constraints, with prolonged electricity load shedding reported in several areas. The additional LNG is expected to provide temporary support for electricity generation.

Pakistan depends significantly on imported LNG for the power and industrial sectors. Any sustained disruption to LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could increase procurement costs, tighten gas availability and place further pressure on power generation.

Meanwhile, Qatar has continued its diplomatic engagement with Iran and other countries in the region while remaining a major LNG supplier.

Pakistan is also monitoring gas availability across its transmission system. Data for September 21 showed line-pack at 4,792 million cubic feet, while the power sector’s gas consumption stood at around 208 million cubic feet per day.

Gas use by the fertiliser sector remained unchanged at 89 million cubic feet per day. Domestic gas production, however, has been affected by disruptions at several fields.