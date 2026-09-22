Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs392.05, Diesel falls to Rs418.96

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities announced cut in prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), providing motorists with some relief as global petroleum market fluctuations continue to influence domestic fuel rates.

The price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs3.12 per litre, bringing its new price down to Rs418.96 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1.70 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs392.05 per litre. The revised prices are for September 23, 2026.

New Petrol and Diesel Prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the federal government.

Petroleum Division said the latest adjustment was driven by developments in the international oil market, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidental costs.