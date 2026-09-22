BISE Lahore announces toppers for Intermediate exams 2026

LAHORE – The education boards of Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and other parts of Punjab have announced the names of position holders for the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2026.

The detailed results of the Intermediate First Annual Examination 2026 will be announced tomorrow morning.

Lahore Board toppers

At the Lahore Board, the first position was jointly secured by Mubashira and Syed Muhammad Mohiuddin, who scored 1,158 marks out of 1,200.

Mubashira is a student of Government Degree College for Women, Islampura, Lahore, while Syed Muhammad Mohiuddin is a student of Government College University Lahore.

The second position was jointly secured by Muhammad Ahmed Shaukat and Muhammad Zunair Amjad, with both students scoring 1,157 marks out of 1,200.

Ayesha Bakhsh secured the third position with 1,156 marks. She is a student of a private college in Johar Town, Lahore.