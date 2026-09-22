BISE Multan announces toppers for Intermediate exams 2026

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the position holders for the Intermediate First Annual Examination, with Ali bin Abdullah from Khanewal securing the overall first position with 1,163 marks.

Fakhira Muzaffar from Khanewal secured the second position with 1,162 marks.

In the Pre-Medical group for boys, Ali bin Abdullah from Khanewal secured first position with 1,163 marks, while Daniyal Sabir, also from Khanewal, secured second position with 1,161 marks.

Muhammad bin Abdullah from Khanewal secured third position with 1,160 marks.

In the Pre-Medical group for girls, Fakhira Muzaffar from Khanewal secured first position with 1,162 marks. Dua Fatima from Khanewal stood second with 1,161 marks, while Fatima Moeen from Vehari secured third position with 1,159 marks.

In the Engineering group for girls, Akasha Khan from Abdul Hakeem secured first position with 1,157 marks. Noor-ul-Ain from Multan secured second position with 1,146 marks.

Meerab Amir from Multan secured third position with 1,150 marks.