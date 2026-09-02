Bahawalpur Board Class 9 results: Pass rate stands at just 38.46%

BAHAWALPUR – The Class 9 examination results announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur have raised serious concerns over the Punjab government’s claims of promoting education across the province, with the overall pass rate standing at just 38.46 per cent.

According to the results, a total of 105,611 students appeared for the Class 9 examinations, out of whom only 64,990 were declared successful.

The performance of government educational institutions was particularly disappointing, raising concerns among parents about the quality of education being provided to students.

Parents expressed disappointment over the results and questioned the government’s “Parha Likha Punjab” (Educated Punjab) initiative.

They said education, which should be treated as a noble profession, was increasingly being turned into a business, and questioned the government’s repeated claims about improving the education system.

The low pass percentage in the Bahawalpur Board results has therefore prompted renewed debate over teaching standards, school performance and the effectiveness of the Punjab government’s education policies.