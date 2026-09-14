Karachi Board announces 2026 Class 12 Commerce exam results

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the 2026 annual examinations for Class 12 Commerce Regular and Commerce Private groups.

BIEK Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho announced the results, saying students of Tabanis College North Nazimabad Campus secured all three top positions in the Commerce Regular group.

Amina bint Muhammad Arif, Roll No. 119179, secured first position with 993 marks out of 1,100 and an A-1 grade.

Manahil Nadeem bint Nadeem-ul-Hassan Siddiqui, Roll No. 119180, stood second with 983 marks and an A-1 grade, while Shafa Amir bint Amir Habib Siddiqui, Roll No. 119178, secured third position with 969 marks and an A-1 grade.

In the Commerce Private group, Arisha Ayaz bint Ayaz Akhtar Attari, Roll No. 422034, secured first position with 914 marks and an A-1 grade.

Hafsa bint Muhammad Amir Hanif, Roll No. 421910, secured second position with 901 marks and an A-1 grade, while Anusha bint Muhammad Salahuddin, Roll No. 422030, stood third with 874 marks and an A grade.

According to Controller Examinations Zarina Rashid, 26,432 candidates registered for the Commerce Regular examinations, while 25,528 appeared. Of them, 14,132 candidates passed, with an overall pass percentage of 55.36%.

A total of 235 candidates secured A-1 grade, 1,302 A grade, 2,942 B grade, 4,993 C grade, 4,291 D grade and 369 E grade.

In the Commerce Private group, 1,815 candidates registered and 1,699 appeared in the examinations. Of them, 787 candidates passed, recording a pass percentage of 46.32%.

Two candidates secured A-1 grade, 52 A grade, 166 B grade, 270 C grade, 270 D grade and 26 E grade, while one candidate was declared passed.

The results have been uploaded to the BIEK website. Candidates can also check their results through the board’s official Android app, available on the Google Play Store by searching for BIEK.