UHS Announces MDCAT 2026 Results

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2026, which was held across Punjab on September 20.

A total of 47,475 candidates appeared for the entrance examination.

According to the results, 1,772 candidates scored between 170 and 180 marks, while 6,682 candidates secured between 160 and 169 marks.

A total of 6,260 candidates obtained between 150 and 159 marks, while 5,357 candidates scored between 140 and 149 marks.

Meanwhile, 4,939 candidates secured between 130 and 139 marks, 4,382 scored between 120 and 129, and 4,188 candidates obtained between 110 and 119 marks.

The results further showed that 3,766 candidates scored between 100 and 109 marks, while 3,111 candidates obtained between 90 and 99 marks. As many as 7,018 candidates scored 89 marks or below.

For MBBS admissions, a total of 37,708 candidates were declared eligible after meeting the minimum qualifying requirement of 55 percent marks. The qualifying ratio for MBBS in MDCAT 2026 stood at 79.43 percent.

For BDS admissions, 40,457 candidates qualified after meeting the minimum requirement of 50 percent marks, with the overall qualifying ratio standing at 85.22 percent.

Candidates can check their MDCAT 2026 results on the University of Health Sciences Lahore website.