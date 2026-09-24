PM Shehbaz discusses Pakistan-Iran ties, Efforts to ease Regional Tensions with Iranian President

NEW YORK – High-level diplomatic activity continues in New York where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session, with Pakistan-Iran ties and the regional situation at the centre of discussions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian are holding an important meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی اقوام متحدہ جنرل اسمبلی کے 81 ویں اجلاس کے موقع پر ایرانی صدر ڈاکٹر مسعود پیزشکیان کے ساتھ ملاقات شروع ہو گئی. ملاقات میں ایرانی وزیرِ خارجہ عباس عراقچی بھی شریک ہیں. نائب وزیرِ اعظم و وزیرِ خارجہ سینیٹر محمد اسحاق ڈار، وزیرِ دفاع خواجہ محمد آصف،… pic.twitter.com/vLbr4pieEz — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 24, 2026

Two leaders share views on Pakistan-Iran relations, the evolving regional situation and other matters of mutual interest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also attending the meeting, while Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic activity surrounding developments in the region, with Pakistan maintaining close engagement with Tehran. The discussions between the two leaders are expected to cover bilateral relations as well as regional developments, reflecting Islamabad’s emphasis on dialogue, diplomacy and continued engagement to promote regional peace and stability.

Ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Pezeshkian, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Foreign Office, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments, while also exchanging views on major regional and international developments. Dar stressed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and sustained engagement to promote peace and stability in the region.

Both sides also agreed to maintain close contact and continue engagement on issues of mutual interest.

The back-to-back meetings show intensity of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with Iran during the UN General Assembly session.