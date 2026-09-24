Trump, Xi Jinping mull ‘More Balanced’ Trade Ties, Security and ‘Super Intelligence’

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held high-level talks at the White House on Thursday, putting trade, technology, security and broader global cooperation at the center of a closely watched US-China engagement.

Xi arrived at the White House alongside his wife and was welcomed by Trump and the US First Lady before the two presidents held detailed discussions ahead of their formal meeting.

Speaking at the White House, Xi described the United States as a “beautiful” country and thanked Trump for his hospitality. Chinese president stressed the need for greater communication between Washington and Beijing, saying the two countries could build mutual understanding and trust through open, deep and sustained dialogue.

“China and the United States are two different countries,” Xi said, while emphasizing that the two sides could better understand each other through continued engagement. He also pointed to what he described as mutual respect between himself and Trump, noting that the two leaders have remained in contact.

Xi said China and the United States should cooperate with sincerity because their interests are closely interconnected. According to the Chinese president, the two countries have broad opportunities for cooperation despite their differences.

“Although cooperation between the two countries cannot solve every problem in the world, without it, finding solutions to many of the world’s problems would also be very difficult,” Xi said.

Trump said his relationship with Xi was also based on mutual respect, adding that Washington and Beijing had made what he described as “extraordinary progress” in dealing with issues confronting both countries. US president said the two sides were working toward a more balanced trade relationship, including efforts to open new markets for American farmers and livestock producers.

Trump also said the discussions would cover major issues involving security, technology and “super intelligence.”

According to Trump, decisions made in these areas could help promote peace and prosperity for decades to come. Xi also turned to history during his remarks, recalling a period when Chinese and American forces fought side by side against what he called “fascist aggression.”

“The Chinese people have never forgotten this chapter of history, and neither have the American people,” Xi said.

Chinese president linked that shared history to plans for greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Xi announced that China would invite 100,000 young Americans over the next five years under educational and cultural exchange programmes. The initiative was presented as part of efforts to strengthen ties between the peoples of China and the United States beyond government-level relations.