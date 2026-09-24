Makkah on Alert again as Saudi Arabian forces intercept Houthi Ballistic Missiles

MAKKAH — Saudi authorities issued an emergency warning for Makkah Al Mukarramah on Thursday after the National Early Warning Platform alerted residents and visitors to a potential danger.

A tense security situation witnessed in Holy City of Makkah and parts of Saudi Arabia after authorities reported intercepting six ballistic missiles launched from Yemen by the Houthi movement.

The incident triggered rapid wave of emergency alerts across several regions, including the holy city of Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu and Tabuk. Saudi-led coalition officials said the missiles were intercepted before reaching their reported targets in Taif and Yanbu, while coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki warned that any further escalation would face a firm response.

As the alerts briefly placed residents and visitors on heightened alert, authorities urged people to follow official instructions, move to safe locations and stay away from areas linked to the security incident.

The warning was issued at approximately 1:25 PM, with people in the city instructed to seek shelter and remain in a safe location until authorities confirmed that the threat had passed.

The alert was part of a wider series of warnings issued across Saudi Arabia, including areas around Taif, Jeddah, Yanbu and Tabuk, according to reports citing Saudi Civil Defense.

At 1:36 PM, Saudi Civil Defense announced that the danger in Makkah had passed.

Authorities nevertheless urged residents and visitors to continue following official safety instructions. People were also told not to gather at incident locations or attempt to film the situation. Emergency assistance in Makkah can be requested by calling 911.

Civil Defense guidance also advises people receiving such warnings to remain inside buildings or move to an interior area away from windows. Those outdoors are instructed to enter a nearby building or seek protection behind a solid barrier.

Second Makkah Aerial Alert Reported

Thursday’s warning comes after another aerial-threat alert was reported earlier in September. The latest incident adds to a series of security warnings issued in western Saudi Arabia amid heightened regional tensions and reports of attempted missile and drone attacks.

Islamic Information, which reported the timing of Thursday’s Makkah alert, described it as the second aerial threat alert involving the city this month.

Reports circulating alongside the latest alert said the coalition had intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles attributed to the Houthi militia, with Taif and Yanbu among the areas mentioned.

Saudi authorities have also reported interceptions involving hostile drones and missiles in recent weeks.

The broader security situation has already resulted in casualties. The Associated Press reported that debris from an intercepted Houthi drone in Taif province killed a Yemeni resident and injured two other people, including a Saudi woman and a Pakistani resident. Saudi Arabia had also said days earlier that a drone had attempted to strike Makkah, while the Houthis denied responsibility for that incident.

What People in Makkah Are Being Told

Authorities’ safety guidance is straightforward:

Take shelter immediately when an official warning is issued.

Remain inside until authorities announce that the danger has passed.

Stay away from windows, rooftops, balconies and open areas.

Avoid approaching potentially dangerous locations.

Do not gather or film emergency scenes.

Follow instructions released through official Saudi channels.

Call 911 in Makkah if emergency assistance is required.

Makkah is home to the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, making any security warning involving the city particularly significant for residents, visitors and pilgrims.