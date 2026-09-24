New Vaccine Update for Pakistani Students going to UK

LONDON – A new academic journey in UK comes with more than just university offers, flights and freshers’ week. For Pakistani students heading to the UK, there’s an important NHS vaccine update to know about.

A health alert has been issued to young people heading to university in Britain, with National Health Service (NHS) urging eligible new students, including international students, to get vaccinated against potentially deadly meningitis B (MenB) as soon as possible.

NHS England campaign targets under-25s starting university for the first time in autumn 2026, with eligible international students also covered by the programme. The vaccination is being offered free through the NHS.

Officials say the risk of meningococcal disease among first-year university students is around seven times higher than among young people of the same age who do not attend university. Living in halls of residence and mixing closely with large numbers of other students can increase opportunities for the bacteria to spread.

Around one million young people in England could be eligible for the one-off MenB vaccination programme. The offer covers eligible young people completing Year 13 in 2026 and those under 25 who are starting university or an eligible residential further-education institution for the first time.

International students are also included if they meet the eligibility requirements. Government guidance advises eligible students arriving from overseas to consider receiving their first MenB dose in their home country before travelling to the UK, where possible.

MenB programme requires two doses of the vaccine. The doses must be given at least 28 days apart, meaning students are being encouraged to begin the course as early as possible.

The first dose became available from 20 July 2026. According to the programme timetable, eligible students have until 31 December 2026 to receive their first dose and until 31 March 2027 to receive their second.

Meningococcal bacteria can cause meningitis and septicaemia, both of which can become life-threatening very quickly. Severe meningococcal disease can result in serious complications including permanent disability, hearing loss, brain damage and limb loss. In some cases, the infection can be fatal.

The bacteria can spread through close contact, including activities such as kissing, sharing drinks or vapes, and prolonged close interaction in shared accommodation.

NHS has pointed to several MenB clusters reported in 2026, including an outbreak in Kent in which two people died. UK government announced the temporary vaccination programme in June 2026 amid evidence of increased MenB activity and concern about changing patterns of the disease. Authorities said further evidence was being assessed.