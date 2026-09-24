BISE Lahore issues rechecking schedule for class 12 exams 2026

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued schedule for rechecking of papers for students who failed in different subjects in the Intermediate Part-II first annual examinations 2026.

According to the schedule, candidates can submit applications for online paper rechecking from September 24. The deadline for submitting requests is October 8.

As per the official gazette, 192,950 candidates registered for the examinations, while 189,373 appeared. Of those who appeared, 123,060 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 64.98%.

The rechecking fee has been set at Rs1,300 per subject. Students seeking rechecking will need to submit their applications online within the specified period and pay the applicable fee.

Earlier, the BISE Lahore announced the names of the top position holders in the class 12 examinations.

Two candidates jointly secured the overall first position with 1,158 marks out of 1,200. Mubashra from Government Degree College for Women, Islampura, Lahore, and Syed Muhammad Mohyuddin from Government College University Lahore shared the top position

Muhammad Ahmad Shaukat and Muhammad Junaid Amjad jointly secured the second position with 1,157 marks, while Ayesha Bakhsh stood third with 1,156 marks.