Chinese Nationals robbed of Rs80Lac by Gunmen Posing as Govt Officials in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A quiet night in Islamabad’s G-10/4 turned into terrifying ordeal when five armed men allegedly stormed house of Chinese nationals, posing as government officials before holding the occupants at gunpoint and escaping with millions in cash.

A late-night armed robbery at the residence of Chinese nationals in Islamabad’s G-10/4 sector has triggered a police investigation after five men allegedly stormed the house, held its occupants at gunpoint for around 90 minutes and escaped with Rs8 million in cash and other valuables.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on September 13 at a residence on Street 44, according to a complaint submitted to Ramna Police Station.

The suspects allegedly entered the house while carrying weapons, with one of them dressed in a police uniform. According to the complaint, the group claimed to be officials representing government institutions before taking control of the premises.

The attackers allegedly rounded up the security guards, driver and translator and forced them into a room at gunpoint. While some of the men kept the occupants under threat, the others reportedly searched the house for valuables.

The complaint alleges that the suspects took Rs2.3 million belonging to Gao Tan, also known as Lady, and Rs5.7 million belonging to her friend, Li Yichao. They also reportedly took documents and a digital video recorder (DVR) from the property.

The situation reportedly turned more threatening when the suspects warned the occupants that anyone resisting could be shot. After completing the alleged robbery, the men locked the victims inside a room and fled with the cash, documents and DVR.

The complainant told police that the suspects could be identified if brought before the victims and called for their immediate arrest, recovery of the stolen property and legal action.

Police collected evidence from the scene and launched an investigation to identify the suspects and determine how the group gained access to the residence.

The case also raised questions over the alleged use of a police uniform and claims of posing as government officials during the robbery. Police have yet to publicly establish the identities of the suspects or disclose whether any arrests have been made.