Islamabad daring man overpowers, detains robbers during mugging attempt (VIDEO)

A daring citizen of Pakistan’s capital overpowered two armed robbers and detained them outside his house, and the incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident was held in Sector G-10 in Islamabad where a gutsy resident foiled an attempted robbery by two armed men. Muggers chased the man who had withdrawn money from a bank.

The motorcycle-borne thugs followed the victim to his home and attempted to rob him in his garage.

During the robbery attempt, the victim managed to overpower one of the robbers and seize his handgun, prompting the second robber to flee in panic.

After the altercation, some of the neighbors also arrived there and detained one of the robber. The culprit turned out to be a history-sheeter who was earlier involved in a crime at I-9 Industrial Area.