May 9 case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted, Dr Yasmin Rashid sentenced to 10 years

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court has acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hamza Azim, and four other accused in the May 9 case, while sentencing Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, and others to 10 years in prison.

According to reports, the court delivered its reserved verdict in the Sherpao Bridge incitement and arson case.

Final arguments from the prosecution and defense had been completed earlier. Advocates Burhan Muazzam and Rana Mudsar Umar represented the accused, while Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing and reserved the verdict upon conclusion of arguments.

In the reserved judgment, the court acquitted six individuals including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Hamza Azim, while sentencing nine others after their guilt was proven.

Among those convicted are Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, and others, who were each given a 10-year prison sentence by the court.