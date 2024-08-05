Search

NHMP Patrol Officer JPO Written Test Results, Merit List 2024

NHMP Patrol Officer JPO Written Test Results, Merit List 2024

National Highways & Motorway Police NHMP Junior Patrol Officer (JPO) Written Test Results are set to be announced.

NHMP conducted the test to hire Motorway Patrol Officers who will be responsible for ensuring road safety and smooth traffic flow. The role of JPO includes enforcing traffic laws, responding to accidents, provide roadside assistance, and promote safety through public awareness.

NHMP JPO Written Test Results 2024

The results will be available on Federal Public Service Commission portal.  

NHMP JPO 2024 Merit List 2024

Junior Patrol Officer list will be announced in August 2024. To view your results and the list of successful candidates, visit the NHMP portal.

How to Check Motorway Police JPO Results

  • Visit the Motorway Police official website or the designated results portal.
  • Locate the section labeled “Results” or “JPO Results.”
  • Enter your roll number or CNIC number as requested.
  • Click “Search” or “Submit” to view your result.
  • You can download or print your result for your records.

