NHMP Patrol Officer JPO Written Test Results, Merit List 2024

National Highways & Motorway Police NHMP Junior Patrol Officer (JPO) Written Test Results are set to be announced.
NHMP conducted the test to hire Motorway Patrol Officers who will be responsible for ensuring road safety and smooth traffic flow. The role of JPO includes enforcing traffic laws, responding to accidents, provide roadside assistance, and promote safety through public awareness.
The results will be available on Federal Public Service Commission portal.
Junior Patrol Officer list will be announced in August 2024. To view your results and the list of successful candidates, visit the NHMP portal.
How to Check Motorway Police JPO Results
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.