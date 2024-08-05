NHMP Patrol Officer JPO Written Test Results, Merit List 2024

National Highways & Motorway Police NHMP Junior Patrol Officer (JPO) Written Test Results are set to be announced.

NHMP conducted the test to hire Motorway Patrol Officers who will be responsible for ensuring road safety and smooth traffic flow. The role of JPO includes enforcing traffic laws, responding to accidents, provide roadside assistance, and promote safety through public awareness.

NHMP JPO Written Test Results 2024

The results will be available on Federal Public Service Commission portal.

Junior Patrol Officer list will be announced in August 2024. To view your results and the list of successful candidates, visit the NHMP portal.

How to Check Motorway Police JPO Results