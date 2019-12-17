Shalamar Nursing College holds 4th convocation ceremony, confers degrees on 92 graduates
LAHORE - The 4th Convocation of Shalamar Nursing College (SNC) was organized in the auditorium of Shalamar Medical and Dental College (SMDC), Lahore.

A total of 92 graduates were conferred Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing-Post RN (BSRN) degrees by Dr Shagufta Khalid, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences (UHS). At the ceremony, Nasim Rafiq, Principal, SNC, presented the report of college activities.

Shahid Hussain, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Businessmen Hospital Trust, and Kousar Parveen, Director General Nursing Punjab, awarded 77 graduates with certificates and shields for academic excellence.

From the batch of BSN, Nabeel Anwar was awarded 10 shields and he has also declared the best graduate of the session, whereas from BSRN Seemab Ghulam Ali was awarded 5 shields and she was also declared the best graduate of the session. Both were awarded gold medals for their academic efforts by the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Zahid Bashir, Principal, SMDC; Col. (r) Dr Tanveer Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Shalamar Hospital; and Dr Riffat Javed, Principal, Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences (SSAHS); parents of graduates and faculty members.

