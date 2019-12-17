Murad Saeed denies father’s arrest at Australian airport
04:36 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Murad Saeed denies father's arrest at Australian airport
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has stated that his father was not detained by the Australian immigration authorities. 

In a tweet, the PTI minister clarified: “Neither did my father go on a student visa, nor was he arrested.”

“Those who are themselves stripped at airports should stop finding comfort by slinging mud at others. It would be better for them,” he added, referring to ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi without naming him.

Yesterday, it was reported that the father of Murad Saeed , had been detained by immigration authorities at Melbourne Airport over incomplete documentation.

The man, identified as Saeedullah, according to a private news channel, could not satisfy the airport authorities and thus he was taken into custody.

Murad Saeed is current Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services in office since 17 December 2018.

