Four injured as bomb blast rocks Akhtarabad highway in Quetta

A bomb blast was reported near Akhtarabad Highway in the Southeastern city of Quetta on Saturday.

Rescue officials and law enforcement personnel reportedly rushed to the site. The blast occurred amid Muharram, a religious time of first Islamic month that saw processiosns and Majalis.

Balochistan, the region neighboring Afghanistan and Iran, has been a scene of militancy by insurgents for the last couple of decades.

The country's sparsely populated region has been hit by a wave of bombings in recent times while Pakistani government and armed forces launched new operation to crush the menace of terrorism.

More details to follow...