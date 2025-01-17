Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Toyota Yaris 1.3 complete lineup ex-factory prices in Jan 2025

NiLAHORE – With masterful blend of refined elegance, Toyota Yaris 1.3 is giving tough time to competitor Honda City in this niche as it offers reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, comfort, and safety features.

Manufactured by Japanese auto giant, the exterior of the all-new Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance

The hatchback offers a spacious and comfortable interior, ideal for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

When it comes to safety features, it is equipped with multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control.

Overall, these qualities have made the Toyota Yaris sedan a popular choice among drivers worldwide.

Yaris has reasonable fuel efficiency as in city driving, it can achieve 16 km per liter with the 1.3-liter engine.

Under the hood, the four variants of Yaris come with 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engines.

All models feature a 16-valve DOHC valve train and dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 Latest Prices in Pakistan

Following are ex-factory prices of Toyota Yaris 1.3 variants in Pakistan:

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT                 Rs4,479,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT               Rs4,760,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT              Rs4,730,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT             Rs5,604,000

Mahmood Idrees

