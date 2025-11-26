LHC fines man Rs50,000 after woman retracts statement in love marriage case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on a man after a woman retracted her statement in a free-will marriage case.

Justice Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court heard the petition filed by citizen Shoaib Zafar.

The petitioner claimed that he had contracted a love marriage with Farida Bibi on June 6, 2025, and alleged that the woman’s parents were forcibly keeping his wife with them.

During the hearing, Justice Ghazanfar Ali Khan remarked that a fine of Rs50,000 would be imposed if the woman did not record a statement in the petitioner’s favor.

The woman later stated that she wished to go with her parents, following which the court fined the young man Rs50,000.

The court further ordered that the petitioner would remain in police custody until the fine is paid.