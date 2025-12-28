Mustafa Kamal blasts MQM Founder Altaf Hussain as “Murderer of Imran Farooq”

KARACHI – MQM founder Altaf Hussain again comes in headlines, as MQM Pakistan leader and Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal accused London based firebrand politician of orchestrating brutal murder of Imran Farooq.

Speaking at a presser in Karachi alongside party leaders, Mustafa Kamal revealed shocking details, saying Altaf Hussain not only ordered the killing but also collected millions of pounds in donations to send Farooq’s body. “The so-called founder of MQM caused scene over the body, but he is the murderer himself. We have proof,” Kamal said, adding that Hussain had pictures taken at the funeral while followers danced “item songs” on the bodies, showing a total disregard for human life.

Fiery Kamal alleged that Farooq’s murder was meticulously planned to coincide with Altaf Hussain’s birthday, calling it “gift” from the exiled leader. He said Hussain had been receiving funds from India’s intelligence agency RAW and used this money to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, including the assassination of Dr Imran Farooq.

He also suggested that Scotland Yard investigation into Imran Farooq’s murder was deliberately stalled because of Hussain’s influence and RAW’s involvement. He termed Hussain a criminal and traitor who “devoured the nation’s children” and used his influence to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people in mere seconds at his call.

Altaf Hussain’s power extended to political manipulation as well. “If he wanted, the local government constitutional amendment could have been passed in five minutes. But he never used his influence for the community’s benefit. Instead, he destroyed the Muhajir generation,” Kamal said.

Mustafa Kamal concluded by asserting that Altaf Hussain had caused irreparable damage to Karachi and the Muhajir community, and that his alleged involvement in Imran Farooq’s murder was just one part of a long history of crime, betrayal, and terrorism.

Ban in Pakistan

In early 90s, Pakistani government launched Operation Clean-up against the MQM in Karachi, leading Altaf Hussain to flee to London and seek political asylum after an assassination attempt.

Throughout 90s, Karachi saw violent clashes between MQM and PPP, including the killings of Altaf Hussain’s brother and nephew. Hussain and MQM consistently claimed the legal cases against them were politically motivated. There was ban on media coverage of Hussain and issued long prison sentences and arrest warrants, though Interpol refused to act due to the political nature of the cases.

In UK, Altaf Hussain faced money laundering and incitement investigations, all of which were eventually dropped. On 12 August 2025, Hussain announced via video that he was releasing MQM members from their oath of allegiance, declaring that members were free to join any political party, and his statement was widely seen as marking the effective end of MQM–London as a political organization.