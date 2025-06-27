Altaf Hussain reacts to ‘minus Imran Khan’ claims

LONDON – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has reacted to the claims that former prime minister Imran Khan “minused” from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a tweet posted on his official account, Altaf Hussain stated: “I share the sorrow equally with Imran Khan, his family and loyal workers over minus Imran Khan.”

He further added that during the period when he himself was politically sidelined and silenced, the public remained quiet.

Hussain said similar treatment is now being meted out to Imran Khan.

“When ‘minus Altaf Hussain’ happened, everyone was silent, as if fire was engulfing someone else’s house. Today, the same is being done to Imran Khan,” he wrote on Twitter.

It all started after Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated Khan, reacted to the claims that her brother was no longer relevant in the politics of the country as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Aleema replied: “I think, minus Imran Khan has happened”.

She expressed displeasure over the approval of KP’s budget without the nod of Imran Khan, saying: “We don’t know why the KP govt was in hurry to pass the budget.”