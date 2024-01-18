Search

US slams Iran for air strikes in Pakistan that killed children

Web Desk
10:34 AM | 18 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

WASHINGTON – Iran launched air strikes in Pakistan, in a move that garnered strong response from Islamabad and Tehran’s ill-advised move also drew international condemnation.

United States, a key ally of South Asian nation on war on terror, denounced the Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, which Iranian government claimed were against terrorist groups, but it killed civilians.

In media interaction, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said his country condemns those strikes. He mentioned witnessing Iran violating sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days.

He further lambasted Iran, calling it leading funder of terrorism in the region, and causing instability in the region.

Pakistan hits back Iran in 'precision strikes' against militant group

Islamabad, not only recalled its ambassador from Iran, but launched highly coordinated strikes against terrorist camps inside Iranian territory.

Foreign Office confirmed that Islamabad undertook a series of highly coordinated strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.

Pakistan named operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ and confirmed killing several terrorists in air raids.

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation to deadly air strikes

Web Desk

