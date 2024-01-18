US slams Iran for air strikes in Pakistan that killed children
WASHINGTON – Iran launched air strikes in Pakistan, in a move that garnered strong response from Islamabad and Tehran’s ill-advised move also drew international condemnation.
United States, a key ally of South Asian nation on war on terror, denounced the Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, which Iranian government claimed were against terrorist groups, but it killed civilians.
In media interaction, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said his country condemns those strikes. He mentioned witnessing Iran violating sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days.
He further lambasted Iran, calling it leading funder of terrorism in the region, and causing instability in the region.
Islamabad, not only recalled its ambassador from Iran, but launched highly coordinated strikes against terrorist camps inside Iranian territory.
Foreign Office confirmed that Islamabad undertook a series of highly coordinated strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.
Pakistan named operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ and confirmed killing several terrorists in air raids.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
