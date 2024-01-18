Search

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation to deadly air strikes

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024
Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation to deadly air strikes

Iran displayed its military might by carrying out missile and drone attack on Pakistan, a move that prompted strong reaction from Islamabad, and now Pakistani forces launched attacked inside Iran killing militants.

A day after Tehran violated Pakistan's air space and killed two civilians, Pakistan reportedly retaliated with strikes at multiple locations inside Iran, Foreign Office said.

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar

In a press release, Foreign Office confirmed Pakistan's highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terror hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran.

It said several terrorists were eliminated during the Intelligence-based operation dubbed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'. MoFA reiterated sharing serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists  calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.

It said Islamabad shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.
 
Foreign Office however lamented lack of action agaisnt Sarmachars who continued to kill Pakistanis. The recent action comes in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars, Foreign Office said.
 
Pakistan holds right to defend its national security against all threats, and successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

It said the Suoth Asian nation will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.
 
Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.
 

The development comes as two children were killed and three others injured in an illegal airstrike by Tehran. Islamabad subsequently reacted by expelling the Iranian envoy and recalled its envoy.

Pakistan holds right to respond to unprovoked airstrike 

Pakistan's Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani held a telephonic conversation with Iran's top diplomat and said the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Tehran.

He conveyed unreserved condemnation of the attack, and warned that the incident caused serious damage to bilateral ties. Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act, jilani said.

FM said the attack was not only a serious breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty but was also an violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral ties.

Washington also condemned the Iranian strike in neighbourly country, in addition to Tehran's missile attacks in Iran and Syria, while Beiing urged both Tehran and Islamabad to exercise restraint.

Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran’s FM

Web Desk

