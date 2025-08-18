Paf Airlifts 48 Tons Of Relief Goods To Flood Hit Kp

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), true to its tradition of serving the nation in times of crisis, has provided crucial support to flood relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

An Air Eagle B-737 aircraft transported 48 tons of relief goods arranged by an NGO from Karachi to Peshawar, creating an air bridge to ensure swift delivery of aid to flood-hit districts, particularly Buner and Shangla. The consignment, consisting of dry rations, will be distributed among displaced families in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The ISPR highlighted that the mission reflects the PAF’s enduring commitment to not only safeguarding the country’s airspace but also extending timely assistance to citizens during natural disasters.

More rains expected

The NDMA has issued fresh alerts across KP, Punjab, and Balochistan after the Meteorological Department forecast further heavy rains from Monday. The active weather system may trigger thunderstorms, urban flooding, and landslides in multiple regions.

In Punjab, downpours are forecast in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, with possible urban flooding. In KP, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi are on alert, while southern districts including D.I. Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Kohat may also be affected.

Similar warnings were issued for AJK — including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimber — due to risks of landslides and flash floods. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Ghanche, and Shigar face threats of flooding in mountainous valleys.