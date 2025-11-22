THESE Govt employees to get 24 Salaries as reward for Better Performance; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) approved raising maximum reward for Inland Revenue officials from 18 to 24 months’ salary. The decision comes with comprehensive overhaul of the reward system, introducing new performance evaluation mechanism for both ex-cadre officers and staff.

The announcement was made during third FBR Board-in-Council meeting for FY 2025-26 at FBR Headquarters, chaired by the FBR Chairman. Most senior members attended, while three were excused. The Board unanimously agreed on the new reward ceiling for employees covered under Rule 6 of the Inland Revenue Reward Rules, 2021.

Under revised system, ex-cadre officers (BS-16 and above) and staff (BS-1 to BS-15) will be assessed quarterly through a weighted performance evaluation involving commissioners, committees, and senior members.

This ensures transparency and rewards excellence fairly. Some members suggested revisiting the weightage of the Assessment Committee, but the proposal was largely endorsed.

Board also confirmed that the new system will be fully digital, with PRAL instructed to deploy the framework within seven days. Meanwhile, the Customs Reward Rules, 2012, which allow rewards up to 36 months’ salary, will remain unchanged. Exceptional performance rewards for cadre officers will be discussed in a future meeting.