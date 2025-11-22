YouTube tests in-app messaging feature for video sharing, chat

YouTube, the leading video-sharing platform, is testing the return of its in-app messaging feature, six years after discontinuing it.

It has begun rolling out this new tool to users in Ireland and Poland, aged 18 and over, allowing them to share videos and engage in real-time chats directly within the YouTube mobile app.

This update eliminates the need for users to switch to third-party apps like WhatsApp or Instagram for sharing content.

The feature enables users to send long videos, Shorts, and livestreams, along with starting one-on-one or group conversations. It also allows replies through text, emojis, or additional videos. According to YouTube, the feature is being tested in response to frequent requests from users.

To use the new messaging tool, users can tap the Share button to open a chat window, where they can easily share content and engage in conversations.

While the feature is in its early stages, YouTube has implemented safety measures, including strict adherence to the platform’s Community Guidelines.

The company also reserves the right to review messages that may violate these guidelines or pose potential harm.