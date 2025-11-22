Youtuber Rajab Butt Under Fire Again After Dance Club Video Goes Viral

LONDON – Pakistanni internet sensation Rajab Butt caught in another controversy after a clip allegedly showing him dancing with women at UK nightclub went viral.

The clip shows man bearing a striking resemblance to Rajab, shaking a leg with women in a night club with music and strobe lights in background. The clip sparked frenzy, setting social media abuzz with criticism as users also mentioned his previous controversies.

Rajab Butt Night Club Video

Known for his chaotic TikTok live sessions, Rajab shot to fame quickly but has also been at center of several controversies in record time. Currently living in UK due to multiple legal cases pending in Pakistan, TikTok sensation frequently appears in viral nightclub videos, much to the dismay of his critics.

The latest clip provoked a massive online uproar, with users flooding comment sections with sarcastic and mocking remarks. One popular comment read: “Now his mother will say he was just dropping off his sister!”

This controversy comes just days after a separate video showed Rajab Butt’s mother defending his alleged intoxicated antics, which only added fuel to the fire. Social media users have now targeted both the star and his mother, leaving a trail of biting commentary across platforms.