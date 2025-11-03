Youtuber Rajab Butt Faces Fresh Controversy Amid Allegations Of Affairs And Legal Troubles

LAHORE – Pakistan’s well-known YouTuber and social media influencer Rajab Butt has once again landed in controversy.

Famous for his family vlogs, luxury lifestyle, and controversial behavior, Rajab Butt has over 8.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

He married Eman Butt in December 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2025.

Rajab Butt had been facing legal cases in Pakistan over his alleged promotion of betting apps, but during this time, he moved to the United Kingdom.

A few days ago, several women came forward claiming to have had illicit relationships with him — some of which allegedly continued even after his marriage.

Responding to the allegations, Rajab Butt’s mother defended her son, saying, “I was also hurt when I saw his vlog. When he admitted to his relationships, I felt sad. But I know every person, especially boys, has a past. We should forgive those who sincerely repent before Allah. Allah is merciful and forgives those who repent with true hearts.”

Her statement triggered a strong reaction on social media, where many users criticized her comments, calling them a typical defense by a desi mother for her son’s mistakes.