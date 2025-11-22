Polish woman converts to Islam, marries Pakistani man in Sargodha

SARGODHA – A Polish woman has arrived in Pakistan and married a local man named Matiullah in Sargodha.

After embracing Islam, she adopted the name Maryam.

The wedding marks the latest in a series of cross-border marriages, where foreign nationals have converted to Islam before marrying Pakistani citizens.

This development highlights the growing trend of international marriages involving Pakistani men and foreign women.

Earlier this month, an Indian Sikh woman also embraced Islam and married a Pakistani citizen Naseer Hussain of her free will.

She also recorded her statement before Judicial Magistrate Shahbaz Hassan Rana in Sheikhupura and stated that she wishes to live with her husband.

Sarbjit Kaur said, she independently decided to convert to Islam and contracted marriage with the Pakistani man and now she wants to live with her husband Hussain.

According to court records, Sarbjit Kaur has adopted the Islamic name Noor.