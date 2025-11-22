Gold prices move up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices recorded a surge in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global rates on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price soared by Rs2,300 to reach Rs428,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,808 to close at Rs367,860 in local market.

The precious commodity also witnessed gains in international market as per ounce price moved up by $23 to reach $4,065.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged at Rs426,562 per tola and Rs365,708 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s weekly inflation saw a slight increase of 0.07%, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3.53%, according to the latest report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The report revealed that the prices of 16 essential items rose during the past week, while 13 items became cheaper, and 22 items remained stable.

Key items that saw price increases included tomatoes, which surged by 57.03%, garlic by 2.61%, and sugar by 2.23%. Other items that became more expensive included bananas (up by 0.72%), tea (0.59%), as well as diesel, beef, cooking oil, LPG, and firewood.

However, some essential items saw a drop in prices, with onions becoming 12.38% cheaper and chicken prices falling by 8.07%. Other goods such as potatoes, flour, eggs, and various pulses like mung beans and chickpeas also saw a reduction in price.