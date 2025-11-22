Authorities impose new restrictions in Islamabad for two months

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad administration has imposed a series of new restrictions aimed at maintaining public order over the next two months.

Several notifications have been issued by Additional District Magistrate Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, outlining the specific measures.

According to the directives, the use of loudspeakers, sound systems, and amplifiers is now banned, except for the calls to prayer (Azan) and the Friday sermon. Additionally, the use of cassette players, CD/DVD systems, or any devices that could potentially be used for sectarian or provocative speeches has been prohibited.

The administration has also placed restrictions on the use of newspaper or paper pages bearing verses from the Quran for wrapping or packaging purposes. Moreover, the sale, storage, and use of fireworks and firecrackers have been completely banned.

Another significant measure is the prohibition on displaying or carrying weapons in public. However, this restriction will not apply to personnel from the military, rangers, police, and paramilitary forces.

The new rules also extend to public recreational activities, with a ban on all forms of boating at Rawal Lake and Simly Dams. Authorities have also announced a strict prohibition on the illegal sale or unsafe storage of petrol in the agencies.

In line with the new regulations, any distribution or display of handbills, pamphlets, posters, or wall chalking that could offend any religious community is also prohibited. Additionally, gatherings, processions, or demonstrations involving five or more people within Islamabad’s boundaries have been banned.