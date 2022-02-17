Kashmala Amjad becomes Pakistan’s first woman oncologist

LAHORE – Dr Kashmala Amjad Malik has become the first woman surgical oncologist in Pakistan after clearing the second fellowship exam.

Malik, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial capital of Peshawar, is an alumnus of Agha Khan University.

She passed the second fellowship examination in Surgical Oncology from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

During his training in Surgical Oncology, she treated patients suffering from cancer of the stomach, liver, intestines, and kidneys.