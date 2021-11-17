DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz pays farewell call on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President lauded the services of Faiz Hameed as DG ISI and expressed good wishes for him over his appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as new spymaster.

An official notification issued by PM Office states the appointment of the new top spymaster will come into effect from November 20, 2021. He will replace outgoing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.