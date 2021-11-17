DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz pays farewell call on President Alvi
Share
ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The President lauded the services of Faiz Hameed as DG ISI and expressed good wishes for him over his appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar.
Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as new spymaster.
An official notification issued by PM Office states the appointment of the new top spymaster will come into effect from November 20, 2021. He will replace outgoing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI 05:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as new director ...
- DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz pays farewell call on President Alvi10:57 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- For the first time, 4 teams represent Pakistan at the biggest esports ...10:24 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Mohammad Rizwan shoots up ICC T20I rankings10:05 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- India shuts down schools, colleges in capital Delhi amid worsening ...09:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan allows Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal death sentence08:37 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos in skirt go viral05:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Usman Mukhtar to play legendary Umro Ayyar in upcoming film05:37 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Sajjad Ali and Sonya Hussyn gearing up to release a new song04:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021