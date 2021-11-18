Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 November 2021
Web Desk
08:36 AM | 18 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 121,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 95,790 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 111,740.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Karachi PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Islamabad PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Peshawar PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Quetta PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Sialkot PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Attock PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Gujranwala PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Jehlum PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Multan PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Bahawalpur PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Gujrat PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Nawabshah PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Chakwal PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Hyderabad PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Nowshehra PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Sargodha PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Faisalabad PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640
Mirpur PKR 121,900 PKR 1,640

