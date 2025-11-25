‘You are your own fashion’ – Hira Mani turns heads with bold photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hira Mani has been setting social media on fire with her bold and confident photoshoots. She keeps her followers engaged by sharing daily photos and videos.

Recently, she shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram that left her fans both surprised and delighted.

In her latest post, Hira showcased her fit and toned physique, with a focus on her impeccable style. She paired her pictures with a powerful message: “You are your own fashion—your style begins with you”.

Her attire, along with perfectly styled hair, bright pink lips, sparkling heels, and eye-catching jewelry, complemented her overall look, making her photoshoot both glamorous and captivating.

Hira also shared another post with the message, “Your confidence is the real trend,” encouraging her followers to embrace their unique style and self-assurance.

While many fans showered Hira with love and praise in the comments, some also criticized her bold style, calling it too unconventional or over-the-top at times.

Despite the mixed reactions, Hira Mani continues to captivate her audience, showcasing confidence and individuality with every post.